Azerbaijan's PASHA Capital discloses its assets for 1Q2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The assets of Azerbaijan's PASHA Capital reached 114.13 million manat ($67.34 million) in the first quarter of 2024, Chairman of the Board of Directors at PASHA Capital Jeyhun Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during today's press conference on the results of activities for 2023 and strategic plans for the upcoming period in Baku.

"The majority of the total amount came from cash and short-term assets, which added up to 40.63 million manat ($23.98 million). The company's investments in securities experienced significant growth, reaching a total of 71.13 million manat ($41.97 million). This highlights the company's strategic focus on diversification and maximizing profitability.

Trade and other receivables amounted to 549,281 manat ($324,082), while the value of property and equipment was estimated at 439,471 manat ($259,289). It is also worth noting that the company's intangible assets amounted to 525,614 manat ($310,113)," he emphasized.

Will be updated