Foreign investors start making their mark in Azerbaijan's financial market - PASHA Capital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Foreign investors have begun active operations in Azerbaijan's financial market, General Director of the country's PASHA Capital Jeyhun Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during today's press conference on the results of activities for 2023 and strategic plans for the upcoming period in Baku.

"The foreign bank is currently involved in the Azerbaijani bond market. We offer brokerage services to this bank, just like a financial advisor. We anticipate an increase in foreign investors entering the Azerbaijani market following the integration of the National Depository Center with international depository centers,” he emphasized.

