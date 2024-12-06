Mastercard participates as global sponsor in the VIII International Banking Forum 2024 in Baku

Mastercard proudly participated as the global sponsor of the VIII International Banking Forum (IBF), held on December 3-4 in Baku. The forum brought together leading experts from the banking and financial sectors to discuss the latest trends and challenges in secure and sustainable banking.

A key highlight of the forum was the panel discussion "Emerging Trends and Next-Generation Loyalty Programs in Banking," moderated by Mastercard’s Country Manager for Azerbaijan, Emil Zeynalov. Alongside Emil, the panel featured Eren Ozkan, Senior Vice President of Digital Banking at Mastercard, Gozde Shahin, Director of Customer Insights at Mastercard, Araz Aliyev, Head of Loyalty Programs at Azerbaijan Airlines, and Mahmud Mahmudov, Head of Ecosystem Partnership Network Department at Kapital Bank. The discussion focused on the importance of analyzing customer behavior, emerging trends in customer loyalty, and the future of loyalty programs in banking.

Emil Zeynalov, Country Manager for Mastercard in Azerbaijan, commented: "To stay ahead in today’s dynamic market, it is crucial for banks and financial institutions to continuously analyze customer behavior and adapt their strategies. The future of loyalty programs lies in building deeper, more personalized relationships with customers, creating value for both sides."

Eren Ozkan emphasized: "Data is the new currency in banking. By constantly tracking and analyzing customer behavior, we can create more effective, targeted loyalty programs that drive real customer engagement and foster long-term relationships."

Gozde Shahin added: "Mastercard analyzes customer behavior through data analytics to design personalized loyalty programs for cardholders. By closely examining technologies like AI and blockchain, we enhance reliability and strengthen customer loyalty. Beyond transactions, Mastercard strives to establish emotional connections beyond collecting points."

As the global sponsor, Mastercard reinforced its commitment to advancing innovation in the banking sector and fostering collaborative discussions around next-generation banking solutions.

The forum also served as a platform for exchanging insights among industry leaders, regulators, fintech companies, and international financial institutions.