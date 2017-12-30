Karabakh conflict - serious threat to peace in region – envoy

30 December 2017 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.30

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a serious threat to peace and security in the region, Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Ethiopia Elman Abdullayev said in an interview with The Reporter Ethiopia.

“The UN Security Council adopted four resolutions strongly condemning Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territories and demanded Armenia to withdraw from these territories immediately and unconditionally. Unfortunately, until now Armenia has not complied with the demands of these resolutions. 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized territory is still under occupation and more than one million people became refugees and Internally Displaced Persons. This is a major disaster; a humanitarian disaster,” said the envoy.

He pointed out that Armenian attitude is disrespectful towards international law.

“Armenia has to obey international law and respect the UN Charter and resolutions. The decision of the Security Council is the decision of every nation; the members of the council and others. If we don’t follow the UN resolutions, then how can we ensure peace and stability in the world?” noted Abdullayev.

Further, the ambassador said that Armenia domestically also has problems. That is because it is ruled by a military regime, he added.

“It is difficult to negotiate with the military regime. The dictatorship there completely ignores the rule of international law. That is the major obstacle. There are countries trying to mediate but the ultimate goal should be based on the rule of international law and decisions of international organizations, including the UN,” said Abdullayev.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Azernews Newspaper
