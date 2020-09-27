PM Pashinyan urges Armenians to flee from Nagorno-Karabakh region to Armenia

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 27 September 2020 18:36 (UTC+04:00)
PM Pashinyan urges Armenians to flee from Nagorno-Karabakh region to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan appealed to the Armenians living in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region to flee from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, Trend reports referring to the Armenian media.

"I recommend immediately leaving the cities and villages in which you live and move to the territory of Armenia," he said.

Pashinyan stressed that the Azerbaijani army is still continuing its offensive.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 06:00 (GMT+4).

The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population.

According to the urgent information, Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdulrahmanli villages of Fizuli district, Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil district were liberated.

Moreover, the positions of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed in the direction of the Agdere district and Murovdag, important heights were taken under control.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

