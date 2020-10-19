Armenian servicemen wounded in Karabakh battles refusing to get back on battlefield

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.19

By Jeyhun Alakbarov – Trend:

Armenian servicemen, wounded during the battles in Karabakh, refuse to get back on the battlefield, Doctor of Psychology and Professor of the Armenian Pedagogical University named after Abovyan and the Russian-Armenian University Mels Mkrtumyan told journalists, Trend reports referring to the Armenian media outlets.

According to Mkrtumyan, Armenian servicemen are mentally weak, so there are psychologists working in military hospitals.

"From their stories it becomes clear that they won’t be able to forget this. They are in fear, very much scared," said Mkrtumyan.

He went on to say that overall situatio is totally different from that of the 1990's.

"The psychological situation in the army is tense. Many servicemen resolutely refuse to return to the ranks of the army," he added.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.