Azerbaijan blows up Armenian military trucks loaded with ammunition (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

Trend:

Armenian Armed Forces have been suffering serious shortage of weapons, after Azerbaijan's troops destroyed an ammunition depot in the Armenia-occupied lands several days ago, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Meanwhile, the Armenian troops suffered another loss, as during an aerial observation of the territory on the evening of October 31, the location of two trucks loaded with ammunition was identified by Azerbaijan.

The vehicles were immediately destroyed by precise fire.

