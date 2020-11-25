Scientist talks Azerbaijani toponyms appropriated by Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

In Karabakh, as well as in Armenia, over 900 Azerbaijani toponyms have been armenized, Director of the Institute of Linguistics of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Deputy Chairman of the Commission on Geographical Names, Academician Mohsun Naghysoylu told Trend.

According to the director, the list of Armenianized Azerbaijani toponyms is already ready.

“It contains the names of more than 21 toponyms in Karabakh and over 700 in Armenia. The list was prepared by the institutes of linguistics, history, and geography and sent the leadership of the ANAS,” Naghysoylu said.