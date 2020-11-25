Scientist talks Azerbaijani toponyms appropriated by Armenia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25
By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:
In Karabakh, as well as in Armenia, over 900 Azerbaijani toponyms have been armenized, Director of the Institute of Linguistics of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Deputy Chairman of the Commission on Geographical Names, Academician Mohsun Naghysoylu told Trend.
According to the director, the list of Armenianized Azerbaijani toponyms is already ready.
“It contains the names of more than 21 toponyms in Karabakh and over 700 in Armenia. The list was prepared by the institutes of linguistics, history, and geography and sent the leadership of the ANAS,” Naghysoylu said.
Latest
Azerbaijan contributed to protection of Christian landmarks worldwide - Azerbaijani Deputy Minister for Culture
Azerbaijani army firstly to take control of border with Armenia, highland positions in Kalbajar - MoD (PHOTO)
“Scorched earth” strategy of Armenians leaving Azerbaijani Kalbajar region did not escape EC attention - report
Turkmenistan is convinced of the need to attract political-diplomatic tools to achieve peace and prosperity in Afghanistan
Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament takes part in int’l conference initiated by Turkish parliament, PACE (PHOTO)
Baku Media Center prepares video covering Armenian vandalism on occupied territories of Azerbaijan (VIDEO)