Azerbaijanis in Switzerland protest against 'Le Temps' newspaper of succumbing to Armenian provocation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

Trend:

The Swiss Le Temps newspaper presented the Karabakh realities to the readers in a distorted form, Trend reports referring to the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs of Azerbaijan.

In this regard, Azerbaijanis living in Switzerland sent a letter of protest to the editorial office of the Le Temps.

The letter reads that the Azerbaijanis living in this country feel deep regret that the newspaper, which should essentially take a neutral position, succumbed to the Armenian provocation, and also presented the Karabakh realities to the public in a distorted form.

Following the Khojaly genocide and the policy of ethnic cleansing carried out by Armenia, more than a million Azerbaijanis were expelled from their homes, and the resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council regarding the aggressive policy of Armenia had remained unimplemented for 27 years, the letter reads.

Moreover, Azerbaijanis in Switzerland informed the Le Temps newspaper about the terrorist acts committed by the occupying Armenian Armed Forces since September 27 against the civilian population of Azerbaijan living far from the front zone, and about the environmental terror perpetrated by the Armenians in the occupied lands of Azerbaijan.