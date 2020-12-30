Azerbaijan's victory in Karabakh war to be studied by experts - Russian expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.30

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan is known as a state that carefully preserves its traditions and has a respectful attitude to the culture of other nations, Russian political expert, senior lecturer of St. Petersburg State University Galina Niyazova told Trend on Dec.30.

Regarding the policy of the country's multiculturalism, Niyazova stressed that Azerbaijan has found a fine line between the two options for the coexistence of different cultures.

“The nations living in Azerbaijan have the opportunity, while maintaining their identity, nevertheless, to form the basis of statehood and patriotism, which are necessary for the formation of the independent and strong state,” she said. “Along with the state policy in this area, there are a huge number of organizations in Azerbaijan whose activities imply intercultural dialogue. The multinational structure of the country is a difficult challenge, but permanent success in the world political arena."

Speaking about the Victory of Azerbaijan in the Patriotic War, she noted that this Victory is of great importance both for the state itself and its inhabitants and for other countries showing interest in the events taking place in Azerbaijan.

According to the expert, firstly, it’s the issue of equipping a modern army. Based on the example of the Azerbaijani army’s actions, many states realized how outdated their approach to army issues, their knowledge, and understanding in this area, how much weapons no longer correspond to global challenges.

“Secondly, there are no more white spots left in the mosaic. Before this autumn one could only guess about the real possibilities and capabilities of the Azerbaijani army, but now it has become obvious how powerful is Azerbaijani state capable of defending its territorial integrity,” Niyazova said. “Moreover, the victory of Azerbaijan made it possible to strengthen ties in the political, economic, and cultural spheres. Obviously, the Victory itself will become an object of study by expert communities and an important milestone in the history of Azerbaijan.”

As she also noted, all the above will undoubtedly attract states to cooperate with Azerbaijan in the military sphere.

“The states have a lot to learn from Azerbaijan. On the other hand, it’s also necessary to take into account the fact that Azerbaijan will continue to develop its military potential and won’t allow the army to ‘rust’,” she added.

Niyazova emphasized that the liberated territories mean, first of all, opportunities.

"These are an opportunity for displaced persons to return to their lands, for all Azerbaijani residents to finally see the whole diversity of their country, for internal and external business, the development of the construction sector, and creation of jobs," summed up the expert.

The territories had been liberated from the Armenian occupation as a result of Azerbaijan’s 44-day (from Sept.27 through early Nov.9) Patriotic War.