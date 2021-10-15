Russian peacekeepers - guarantors of peace in Karabakh - President Putin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

Trend:

Russian peacekeepers [temporarily deployed in a part of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, populated by ethnic Armenians, following the trilateral statement signed between Russian, Azerbaijani presidents and Armenia's prime minister to end the 2020 Second Karabakh War] are the guarantor of the peace in Karabakh, President of Russia Vladimir Putin stated, speaking on Oct.15 at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The Russian peacekeeping contingent acts as the guarantor of the achieved peace. With our assistance, the delivery of humanitarian cargo is carried out, and the territories are cleared of mines," Putin said.

The president commented on the situation around Karabakh with the saying "a bad peace is better than a good war".