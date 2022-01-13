Russia concerned about aggravation of situation on Azerbaijan-Armenia border – MFA (UPDATE)

Details added (first version was posted at 17:59)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

Trend:

Russia is concerned about the aggravation of the situation on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

“We are seriously concerned about the next aggravation on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border. We call on the parties to resolve all disputed issues exclusively through political and diplomatic means,” Zakharova stated.