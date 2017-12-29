President Aliyev approves “Law on Restriction of Use of Tobacco Products”

29 December 2017 18:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the application of the “Law on Restriction of Use of Tobacco Products”, dated Dec. 1, 2017.

In accordance with the law, smoking of cigarettes, hookah and electronic cigarettes in healthcare, science and education institutions, museums, libraries, cinemas, theaters, circus buildings, exhibition halls, sports venues, concerts and other mass events is prohibited.

It is also prohibited to smoke in trade and social service facilities, in the administrative buildings of airports and sea (river) ports, at railway stations, bus stations, bus stops, in public transport used for both international and domestic passenger transportation, in taxis, elevators of apartment buildings, common areas, playgrounds and within the territories of beaches.

Smoking is also prohibited in educational institutions and in their territories, in sanatorium and resort facilities and in their territories, at all enterprises, institutions and organizations, at workplaces regardless of the form of ownership and organizational and legal form, at public catering facilities, including cafes and bars, in hotels, underground and above-ground crossings, in vestibules, on platforms and in crossings of metro stations, in railcars.

In accordance with the law, an employer will allocate places for smoking. Municipalities will also take steps to restrict the use of tobacco products.

