President Aliyev: Azerbaijani army will become more powerful

10 January 2018 21:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said that the country`s army will become more powerful and is ready to fulfill any instruction.

He made the statement at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of socioeconomic development of the country in 2017 and future objectives on Jan. 10.

“We are increasing our military power. According to international rankings, Azerbaijan`s army is among the world`s powerful armies. We are doing everything that is necessary for our army. The financial and technical resources of the army are being improved,” President Aliyev said.

“Unlike poor Armenia, we live on our own and increase our military power at our own expense. Unlike Armenia, we do not beg money from anybody, we do not apply for loans,” the President added.

President Aliyev emphasized that the Azerbaijani public, as well as the enemy should know that the Azerbaijani army will become more powerful and stands ready to fulfill any task. “This was evidenced by the recent history,” he said.

