Azerbaijan hopes to develop comprehensive co-op with China: Asadov

Azerbaijan hopes to develop comprehensive practical cooperation with China, speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan Ogtay Asadov said during a meeting with the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Chinese National People's Congress (NPC) Li Zhanshu in Beijing, Xinhua News reported June 21.

Asadov noted that the friendship between Azerbaijan and China is expressed in ancient historical traditions and development of mutually beneficial cooperation.

"Azerbaijan is one of the first countries to respond to the 'Belt and Road' initiative, and hopes to develop comprehensive practical cooperation with China for the benefit of the two countries and their peoples. The Parliament of Azerbaijan intends to make an even greater contribution to the friendship with China, passed down from generation to generation," the speaker said.

Li Zhanshu, in turn, said the NPC attaches great importance to strengthening of inter-parliamentary relations with Azerbaijan and hopes for close cooperation of the sides, and support for cooperation in the field of education, youth and tourism.

Ogtay Asadov is on a visit to China at the invitation of Li Zhanshu. The visit will last until June 23.

