President: Army building number one priority for Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 26

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev has said the army building is the primary priority for the country as he addressed a solemn military parade marking the centenary of the establishment of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces.

The head of state noted national leader Heydar Aliyev's role in establishing a regular army in Azerbaijan in the first years of independence. “Building a regular army required economic opportunities. So, very serious reforms were conducted in Azerbaijan those years, attraction of foreign investments was ensured.”

“The political, economic reforms stabilized the situation and Azerbaijan has been moving forward on the path of development and progress since 1993. This policy continues today. The years 1993-2003 went down in our history as the years of stability and development,” the head of state said.

President Ilham Aliyev said the army building is the key, number one priority for Azerbaijan. “It is natural because we live in a state of war. The war is not over yet. Only the first stage of the war is over. Our primary task is to ensure the territorial integrity of our country,” the head of state added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news