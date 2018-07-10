Official welcome ceremony held for Erdogan in Baku (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

Trend:

An official welcome ceremony has been held for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is on an official visit in Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Turkish president in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Turkish president.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reviewed the guard of honor.

The Turkish president saluted the Azerbaijani soldiers.

The national anthems of Turkey and Azerbaijan were played out.

State and government officials of Azerbaijan were introduced to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and members of the Turkish delegation were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev.

The guard of honor marched in front of the presidents to the accompaniment of a military march.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan posed for official photos.

