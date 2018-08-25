President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of agropark built by Buta Group LLC in Ismayilli (PHOTO)

25 August 2018 23:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of an agropark built by “Buta Group” LLC in Ismayilli district.

Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev and entrepreneur Bashir Guliyev informed the head of state of the works carried out in the agropark.

AZN 7.7 million was initially invested in the creation of the agropark, the total cost of which is AZN 22 million. The agropark, which occupies an area of 602 hectares, features an agricultural farm, freezing storage complex, product sorting and packing facilities.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the agropark.

