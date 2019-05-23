Azerbaijani president receives delegation led by Chinese FM (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Title changed, details added (first version posted on 11:47)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 23

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

The president thanked the Chinese side for inviting him to the second Belt and Road International Forum held in China, and described this as a sign of friendly relations between the two countries.

President Aliyev extended his congratulations on the successful organization of the forum and the decisions adopted at this prestigious international event.

The president also asked the minister to extend his gratitude to Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping for his congratulatory message on the occasion of 28 May - the Republic Day in Azerbaijan.

President Aliyev noted that the meetings and fruitful discussions with the Chinese president during his recent visit to China reaffirmed that bilateral relations between the two countries are those of strategic partnership.

The president noted that the Chinese foreign minister’s visit to Azerbaijan is indicative of a high level of cooperation between the two countries.

President Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan has always supported China on the issues that are of importance to the country. Pointing to the bilateral relations between the two countries, the president hailed a high level of political ties and good prospects for economic and trade cooperation.

The president once again recalled his visit to the People’s Republic of China, emphasizing the importance of the meetings he held with heads of China’s major companies in terms of expanding cooperation between the two countries in trade, investment, and other areas.

President Aliyev described Azerbaijan as a transit point between Asia and Europe, saying that the development of transport sector is one of the priority issues for the country.

The president said that Azerbaijan was one of the first countries to support the One Belt, One Road initiative, adding that the country’s transport infrastructure can be used for cargo transportation under this project.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi extended greetings of Chairman of the People's Republic of China, and as he underlined, President Aliyev’s friend, Xi Jinping to the president. The Chinese foreign minister said he is pleased with his first visit to Azerbaijan, describing Baku as a world-renowned city. He noted that they have been deeply impressed by the beauty of the Azerbaijani capital since the early hours of their arrival.

Wang Yi hailed China-Azerbaijan relations as strategic, expressing his country’s support for Azerbaijan’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

He noted that under the leadership of President Aliyev political and social stability was ensured in Azerbaijan, adding that the country’s economy continues to constantly develop, the population’s well-being to steadily improve, and Azerbaijan’s influence on the international scene to constantly grow and strengthen.

Saying that Azerbaijan’s success are followed with interest in China, Wang Yi extended his congratulations on the achievements gained and on the occasion of the upcoming 28 May-the Republic Day.

The president thanked for Xi Jinping’s greetings, and asked Wang Yi to extend his greetings to the Chinese president.

Ample opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and China under the One Belt, One Road project were emphasized at the meeting. The sides also exchanged views on the development of bilateral relations in the fields of transport, energy, industry, tourism, information and communication technologies.

