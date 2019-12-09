Minister: Baku must prove to world that its worthy of 'creative city' title

9 December 2019 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

Trend:

Baku must prove to the world that it deserves the title of a creative city in the design field, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev said.

Garayev made the remark at the presentation of the Creative Azerbaijan website and a panel discussion on the topic “Creative Industry: New Opportunities for Sustainable Development and Employment” at the Baku Convention Center, Trend reports Dec. 9.

story will be updated

