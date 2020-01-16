CEC talks record figures on eve of Azerbaijan's upcoming parliamentary elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

In general, record figures have been observed in the current election process of the upcoming parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, compared to the elections held earlier, Chairman of the country's Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at a session on media coverage of elections, Trend reports.

Panahov noted that 1,534 candidates have already been registered.

Panahov also praised the role of the press in covering the elections, adding that there's great activity going on in the pre-election process.

The early parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9.

