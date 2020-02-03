Political analyst: PACE doesn't distinguish between occupied country and aggressor country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

Trend:

The PACE resolution on so-called "political prisoners" in Azerbaijan on the eve of parliamentary elections in the country and its adoption by a majority of votes to recommend to the CoE Committee of Ministers is another step designed to strike at Azerbaijan's reputation, Ilyas Huseynov, a political analyst, told Trend, commenting on the PACE resolution adopted at its winter session.

According to Ilyas Huseynov, PACE, where deputies with pro-Armenian position make up the majority, has once again demonstrated a biased approach towards Azerbaijan.

"It is regrettable that PACE does not distinguish between the occupied country and the aggressor country. It is unacceptable that people arrested in Azerbaijan for specific criminal acts are called political prisoners," Huseynov said.

"Why was PACE silent when Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev were taken hostages by the Armenian armed forces, while they wanted to visit the graves of relatives in the Kalbajar district on July 11, 2014, when an illegal "court" sentenced Dilgam Asgarov to life imprisonment and Shahbaz Guliyev to 22 years of imprisonment? Therefore, this biased position taken towards Azerbaijan by PACE, which turns a blind eye to the inhuman attitude towards Azerbaijani "prisoners" and the conditions of their detention, can not be understood," the Azerbaijani political analyst added.

Ilyas Huseynov emphasized that some organizations demonstrate an anti-Azerbaijani position in their reports and decisions that are not based on the real situation and facts in the country, but mainly on the speculations by the radical opposition.

"The pro-Armenian forces, using the information of the radical opposition, which aims at discrediting the democratic electoral environment in the country, continue the campaign against Azerbaijan," Huseynov concluded.

