Break announced at meeting of Azerbaijan's Constitutional Court Plenum (UPDATE)

Details added (first version published on 10:44)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 5

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

A meeting of the Plenum of Azerbaijan's Constitutional Court on parliamentary election results is being held on Mar. 5, Trend reports.

The meeting will approve the results of the parliamentary elections held on February 9.

Chairman of the Constitutional Court Farhad Abdullayev declared the meeting open.

The panel of judges and the clerk were introduced. Information is being heard from the judge-rapporteur Rovshan Ismayilov on appointing the time, the conduct and results of the election.

Then Judge of the Constitutional Court Rafael Gvaladze made a speech, saying that 67 appeals had been received in connection with the elections to the Constitutional Court, and they were sent for consideration to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Gvaladze noted that the appeals did not affect the overall election results.

The Judge added that Constitutional Court received 72 complaints, of which 13 cases were sent to the relevant courts, in 16 cases the claim was considered impossible and in 41 cases the claims were rejected.

According to the Sumgayit Court of Appeal, 20 cases were examined there by decision of the CEC, in 12 of which the claim was rejected, Gvaladze said.

In the Ganja Court of Appeal, in connection with the decisions of the CEC, 18 administrative cases were considered, of which 15 cases were dismissed, three cases were sent for consideration.

Some 24 appeals were submitted to the Shirvan Court of Appeal, 16 of which were rejected, 4 claims were considered impossible, one was sent for consideration.

According to the Sheki Court of Appeal, 18 appeals were examined in connection with the decisions of the CEC. Appeals in 15 cases were rejected; in three cases, claims were considered impossible.

According to the Nakhchivan Supreme Court, in connection with the decision of the CEC, the court received one appeal, but the claim was rejected.

Azerbaijan’s Supreme Court examined 78 cases, 64 cases were left unchanged, in 3 cases the decisions of the courts were canceled, and in 9 cases the initiation of claims was considered impossible.

After the hearings, the Chairman of the Constitutional Court Farhad Abdullayev invited the judges of the Constitutional Court to review the election documents and make a decision.

A break was announced at the meeting, and the judges went to review the election documents and make a decision.

On February 25, Azerbaijan’s CEC decided to send the final protocol of the election results, together with the attached documents, for approval to the Constitutional Court.

The list of leading candidates is available here.