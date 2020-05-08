Azerbaijan adopts law regarding chemical weapons

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The law on prohibition of the development, production, distribution and using chemical weapons, as well as on their destruction, was adopted in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.

The bill was discussed on third reading at the meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament held on May 8.

According to paragraphs 1 and 20 of the first part of Article 94 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, the law determines the legal basis for maintaining peace and security of mankind, ensuring Azerbaijan’s national security, maintaining environmental safety, including the development, production, distribution and prohibition of the use of chemical weapons and their destruction with a view to preventing the violation of the ecological balance in the country.

The law prohibits the development, production, acquisition, storage, distribution of chemical weapons in Azerbaijan, or the direct or indirect transfer of them to other people, the holding of military exercises on their use or participation in any military exercises, and also prohibits in any way promoting or inducing other people to carry out any activity prohibited by this law, the use of chemicals which are used to violate public safety and order and as a means of warfare.

The law allows using chemicals for industrial, agricultural, research, medical, pharmaceutical, or other peaceful purposes, in activity directly related to the protection against chemical weapons and toxic chemicals, using for other military purposes, except for use as a means of waging wars, as well as using chemicals to combat violations of public safety and public order.

Following the discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted in the third reading.