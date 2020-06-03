Azerbaijani president arrives in Aghjabadi district for visit (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Aghjabadi district for a visit, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.
The president laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Aghjabadi.
