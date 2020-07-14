Armenian armed forces continue to shell residential houses on border with Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

Trend:

Armenian armed forces continue to shell villages on the border with Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Armenian armed forces have shelled residential houses in Dondar Gushchu village of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz region. Houses and land plots have been damaged as shells hit the villages.

As a result of shelling of Aghdam village in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district by Armenian armed forces, Aziz Azizov, born in 1944, died.