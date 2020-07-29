Azerbaijani president visits statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Ismayilli (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev as part of his visit to Ismayilli district.
The head of state laid flowers at the statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev.
