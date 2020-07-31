President Ilham Aliyev approves funding for construction of new schools in Gabala, Gobustan, Shaki
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order, approving funds for the construction of new secondary schools in Zaraghan village of Gabala district, Takla Mirzababa village of Gobustan district and in the city of Shaki.
Under the presidential Order, the Ministry of Education is allocated 4.5 million manats for the construction of the 528-seat school in Zaraghan village, 132-seat school in Takla Mirzababa village, as well as 960-seat school in the city of Shaki.
