Azerbaijani MP talks preliminary results of presidential election in Belarus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

Current president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko won 80.23 percent of the vote, Azerbaijani MP Arzu Naghiyev, who visited the country as a member of the Azerbaijani delegation of the presidential election observers, told Trend on August 10.

Naghiyev made the remark commenting on the preliminary results of the presidential election in Belarus.

"As was announced at the Central Election Commission’s press conference after the elections, they were held transparently, with 83 percent of voters taking part in them. Alexander Lukashenko leads with 80.23 percent of the vote, followed by Svetlana Tikhanovskaya with 9.9 percent of the vote," the MP said.

“The electoral process is over, and the situation in [the capital] Minsk is calm,” he added.

The presidential election were held in Belarus on Aug. 9.