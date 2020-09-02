President Ilham Aliyev: The relations between Japan and Azerbaijan are developing very successfully

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

As reported earlier, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today accepted the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Azerbaijan Junichi Wada.

Trend publishes some excerpts from President Ilham Aliyev's remarks at the meeting.

“The relations between Japan and Azerbaijan are developing very successfully. Our cooperation has a very broad agenda. First of all, our political dialogue is very active.”

“We are seeing very good results in the economic sphere. We are very pleased that Japanese companies are interested in establishing the business in Azerbaijan. They are good investors. They have invested heavily in Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector. I do hope that there will be interest in other sectors of our economy as well. Azerbaijan continues to be attractive to foreign companies, especially given the improving business environment.”