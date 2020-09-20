Turkish Presidential Administration: Any aggression against Azerbaijan - aggression against Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.20

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey perceives any aggression against Azerbaijan as aggression against Turkey, the Turkish Presidential Administration told Trend.

"As before, we once again declare that, regardless of which way does Azerbaijan choose to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh problem, Ankara will support Azerbaijan with all its resources in this direction," the presidential administration noted.

"We declare once again that the statements of the Armenian authorities and the latest military provocations are aimed at escalating the conflict in the region," the administration said.

Relying on the tacit consent of its patrons, Armenia is trying in every possible way to destabilize the situation in the region, while forgetting that Turkey is also an ally of Azerbaijan, said the administration.

"It is Armenia that is responsible for the instability in the region," the presidential administration said.

The administration noted that the inactivity of the OSCE Minsk Group members prior to the military provocation of Armenia encourages the Armenian authorities.

"The Minsk Group must urgently become active to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, or boldly declare that it is not able to resolve this conflict," the Turkish presidential administration said.

