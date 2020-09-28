Assistant to Azerbaijan’s president: Azerbaijan acts within the international law as opposed to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The war which lasts for 30 years is being waged against Azerbaijan, Assistant to Azerbaijan’s President, Head of the Foreign Affairs Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at the press conference in the Azerbaijani foreign ministry, Trend reports on September 28.

“Azerbaijan urges Armenia to put an end to the occupation,” assistant to the president added. “This is the Great Patriotic War. There is martial law in Azerbaijan. Partial mobilization has been declared today. Azerbaijan acts within the international law as opposed to the Armenian armed forces.”