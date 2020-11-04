Ambassador talks illegal use of Azerbaijan's gold mines by Swiss citizen of Armenian descent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.4

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Switzerland continues to carry out consistent and purposeful activities to inform the local public about the fair position of Azerbaijan and the exposure of the aggressive policy and war crimes of Armenia against Azerbaijan amid the latest developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, Trend reports on Nov.4.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to the country Khanim Ibrahimova gave an interview to the most authoritative Italian-language radio station in the Swiss canton of Ticino, providing extensive information on the latest developments over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The primetime broadcast of the interview was very important in the context of the Armenian lobby's ties with high political circles in the Ticino canton and its close cooperation with various media centers.

According to Ibrahimova, Armenia grossly violated the humanitarian ceasefire declared three times since the beginning of hostilities in the conflict zone in September 2020.

She said that Armenian Armed Forces committed war crimes against civilians in Azerbaijani cities and villages far from the front line, including the cities of Ganja and Barda, and also spoke about the dead and wounded as a result of artillery and missile attacks by the forces.

Ibrahimova also stressed that the rumors spread by Armenia about the delivery of a large number of militants from Syria to Azerbaijan are false and have no evidence base.

The ambassador noted that Turkey, as an ally of Azerbaijan, provides it only moral and political support.

She reminded about the four UN Security Council resolutions calling on Armenia to unconditionally withdraw its troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and stressed that the injustice going on for almost 30 years cannot last forever.

Ibrahimova also informed the audience about the liberated village of Vezhnali, Zangilan district, touching upon illegal commercial activities of Swiss companies and individuals at the deposits of non-ferrous metals in the village. In particular, she spoke about the Swiss citizen Vartan Sirmakes of Armenian descent, the CEO of Gold Star CJSC and the Frank Muller Watchland SA, emphasizing that he illegally exploited the gold deposits of Azerbaijan for many years.

She stressed that individuals and legal entities engaged in illegal economic and other activities in the recently occupied and now liberated territories will be held accountable by the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan in accordance with national and international law.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.