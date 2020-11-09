Former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan sends letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

Trend:

Djoomart Otorbayev, Former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

"Dear President Aliyev,

The liberation of Shusha is a crucial step, which will lead to full liberation of Karabakh. We pray here for the lives of our brothers and sisters in Azerbaijan," the letter said..