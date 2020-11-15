Two Azerbaijani citizens injured by leftover mine in liberated Fuzuli district - Prosecutor General's Office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15

Trend:

As the Armenian armed forces retreat from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan they continue to commit acts of provocation mining the territories, and criminal acts against our civilians, using new methods, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office.

Thus, on November 14, at about 5 p.m. (GMT+4), citizens of Azerbaijan Yasin Ahmadov, born in 1984, and his brother Asif Ahmadov, born in 1989, got hit by a mine in the liberated territory of Fuzuli district. As a result Yasin Ahmadov died and Asif Ahmadov was seriously injured.

The scene and the body were immediately inspected by the prosecution authorities, a forensic examination was appointed, and other procedural actions were carried out.

Upon the fact, criminal proceeding was instituted by Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan under Article 100.2 (planning, preparation, implementation or conducting aggressive war), Article 116.0.6 (violation of international humanitarian law during an armed conflict), and other articles of the Criminal Code. The investigation is conducted by the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Intensive investigative measures are underway.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.