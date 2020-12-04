Azerbaijan commemorates bright memory of martyrs with minute of silence (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.4
Trend:
Azerbaijan honored bright memory of martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for defense of their homeland's territorial integrity, Trend reports.
Bright memory of the martyrs of Azerbaijan’s Patriotic War was honored by a minute of silence.
As many as 2,783 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were killed in the Patriotic War.
The work on the identifiying 103 killed servicemen by the method of DNA analysis is being continued.
More than 100 Azerbaijani servicemen are considered missing.
Necessary measures are being taken for their search and to inform their families.
At the present, 1,245 Azerbaijani servicemen are undergoing treatment in medical institutions.
