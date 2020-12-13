Armenian army had special groups during war which were standing behind Armenian troops in order to kill their own people if they run - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 12

Trend:

They [Armenian army] had special groups during the war which were standing behind the Armenian troops in order to kill their own people if they run, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Stephane Visconti of France, Andrew Schofer of the US, Ambassador of Russia to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, Trend reports.

“During the war, in numerous interviews with international media I was saying that we have nothing, no problems with Armenian people and our fight is with aggressors with those criminals who occupy our territory. Armenian people can live as they do by the way in different parts of Azerbaijan now in safety and dignity, and they will live well under our administration. We are seeing now after the war the villages where Armenians lived, extreme poverty. It’s unbelievable how people lived there. What was the purpose of this occupation?Why Armenians needed for so many years to keep their own people like slaves. I don’t know whether you have seen or not, during the first days of the war when Azerbaijani army was entering the trenches of Armenian army among the eliminated occupants there have been people who were tight with the chains to their legs. And these videos were shocking videos. They forced people to stay in the trenches, they did not allow those who wanted to run away, to go back, to leave their positions. They had special groups during the war which were standing behind the Armenian troops in order to kill their own people if they run, and they did it many times,” the head of state said.