Green energy concept basically for Azerbaijan is way forward, in particular, in liberated territories - President Aliyev

“Involvement of Turin University in our common activity will be highly welcomed. Also, you mentioned about “green chemistry” which is new, as far as I know, in technological development. This is also fully in line with our agenda, because in previous years we had to do a lot in order to improve. The quality of life and particularly, to clean all the polluted areas especially here in Baku and Absheron Peninsula, which have been contaminated for more than 100 years. So, we did a lot of investments, a lot of recultivation of land, a lot if issues related to protection of environment and it will continue. Therefore, green energy concept basically for Azerbaijan is a way forward all around the country and in particular, in the liberated territories. I already announced that all liberated territories and this is a big part of Azerbaijan and the great energy zone. At the same time, we will apply modern technologies there like, smart city technologies, even smart village technologies. So, that will be a good example also for other part of Azerbaijan, where we also need renovation, modernization, technological progress,” the head of state said.

The most advanced technologies we want to apply in Azerbaijan because country must be modern, must be intellectually capable, and industrially strong so that we do not depend on price of oil and gas. And that will provide the sustainable development for our country. Of course, in the process of industrial development as you mentioned the strategic alliance between your company and Azerbaijan will be highly welcomed. We need such a strong partner in order to help us to modernize, to go forward, and to train,” Azerbaijani president said.