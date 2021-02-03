During difficult times in our history last year we witnessed solidarity from Italian people - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

During the difficult times in our history last year we witnessed the solidarity from the Italian people, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format a delegation led by Chairman of the Italian Marie Tecnimont Group Fabrizio Di Amato, Trend reports.

“I would like to say that relations between Italy and Azerbaijan are developing very successfully and my official visit a year ago to your country once again demonstrated that. And I remember meetings, discussions with leaders, with business community and we always keep our word and we implement all what we agreed. And also, during the difficult times in our history last year we witnessed the solidarity from the Italian people. We witnessed objective approach from Italian media, and we witnessed that what we have signed and articulated, we transformed it into reality. Because Italy and Azerbaijan are strategic partners,” the head of state said.