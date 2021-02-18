Visa-free regime between Azerbaijan and Turkey enters into force

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the law "On the approval of Protocol #1 between the government of Azerbaijan and the government of Turkey on changes to the Agreement signed in Baku on February 25, 2020, on mutual visa exemption between the government of Azerbaijan and the government of Turkey".

The above-mentioned protocol, signed in Baku on December 10, 2020, has been approved by the law.