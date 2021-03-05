Armenia can also benefit from regional transportation projects if behaves in normal way - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 4

Trend:

With the aim of providing the peace and stability in the region, we have started discussing transportation projects connecting a number of states, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said making a speech at the 14th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) held in a video format, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan, Turkey and Iran share the same vision for the implementation of the regional transportation projects. Armenia can also benefit from the process if behaves in normal way,” Azerbaijani president said.

“In this context, the new connectivity corridor which will pass through historic Azerbaijani land of Zangazur and link mainland Azerbaijan with its inseparable part Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and Turkey will create new opportunities in the transportation sector in the region,” the head of said.