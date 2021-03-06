Hands of Popular Front-Musavat tandem were imbrued in blood of Azerbaijani people - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 6

Trend:

Hands of Popular Front-Musavat tandem were imbrued in the blood of the Azerbaijani people, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev said making a speech at the 7th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) held in a video format, Trend reports.

“We must know this history, we know it and will continue to build our activities on this solid foundation, just as we have done up to now. The 1993-2003 period was crucial. The foundations of our statehood were laid. A political assessment of the 20 January tragedy was given. Why didn't the Popular Front-Musavat tandem give a political assessment to the 20 January tragedy? They had a whole year. Why? Because their hands were also imbued in the blood of the Azerbaijani people. They also wanted to hush up the 20 January tragedy. Only Heydar Aliyev gave a political assessment to the tragedy of 20 January. Only under Heydar Aliyev was the Constitution adopted. It was on his instructions that the censorship introduced by the Popular Front-Musavat tandem was abolished. Political reforms began and a multi-party system emerged. We broke out of international isolation. Azerbaijan already began to be perceived as a respected and respectable country. Large investments were attracted to our country. Army building was started. We didn't have a regular army before. Important steps were taken to train personnel – the personnel who are still contributing to various spheres of life in our country,” the head of state said.