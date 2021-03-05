President Ilham Aliyev delivers speech at congress of ruling party
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5
Trend:
The 7th extraordinary Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) has kicked off.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the congress in a video format.
The congress will hear reports relating to the past period, and the party's governing structures will be re-formed.
Latest
Armenia can also benefit from regional transportation projects if behaves in normal way - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan becomes one of Eurasia's main and reliable transportation, logistics hub - President Aliyev
We condemn unequal, unfair distribution of vaccines among developing and developed countries - President Aliyev
Military victory over Armenia on battlefield was also fully accomplished by political ways - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan doing everything to create new transport infrastructure in South Caucasus – Russian analyst
Demining of Azerbaijani lands complicated by Armenia’s refusal to provide maps of minefields - Expert
Long-awaited end to Karabakh conflict creates new opportunities - Former US ambassador to Azerbaijan