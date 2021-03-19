US ambassador congratulates Azerbaijani people on occasion of Novruz holiday (VIDEO)

Politics 19 March 2021 23:50 (UTC+04:00)
US ambassador congratulates Azerbaijani people on occasion of Novruz holiday (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 19

Trend:

The Ambassador of the US in Azerbaijan Lee Litzenberger has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Novruz holday, Trend reports.

"On behalf of the embassy in Baku, the people of the United States, I would like to wish the people of Azerbaijan, a healthy and happy Novruz," Litzenberger said.

He noted that in March 2019, he had a pleassure to arrive in Azerbaijan at a time when the entire country was preparing for the Novruz holiday.

"I remember seeing families decked out in brand new clothes, cultural performances featuring brilliant bright colors, bondires everyone, including one here at the US embassy, and some of the best food I had anywhere in the world. For me this was a truly special introduction to Azerbaijani culture and society," he said.

Litzenberger noted that he will never forget the hospitalitality extended to him during his first month here in Baku.

"For hundreds of millions of people around the world, Novruz is a holiday when families and communities come together and make a fresh start to the New Year. In the US, Novruz has recently become a welcome addition to our diverse cultural calendar, thanks to immigrants from Azerbaijan, and other countries in the region. While COVID-19 has made large-scale celebrations more difficult, it's my sincere hope that all of you will be able to enjoy a safe and happy holiday, and we will be able to all celebrate together next year," he said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry opens tender for providing certain equipment
Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry opens tender for providing certain equipment
Khazar Consortium opens tender for purchase of batteries
Khazar Consortium opens tender for purchase of batteries
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy spares for air compressors via tender
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy spares for air compressors via tender
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Georgia reduces import of Azerbaijan's gas Oil&Gas 19 March 23:52
US ambassador congratulates Azerbaijani people on occasion of Novruz holiday (VIDEO) Politics 19 March 23:50
Global COVID-19 cases on the rise for four weeks in a row, says WHO Other News 19 March 23:35
Georgian NCDC Chair believes vaccination to beat COVID-19 Georgia 19 March 23:14
Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 21,000 Turkey 19 March 23:13
Russian firms interested in continuing coop. with Iran Business 19 March 23:06
Kyrgyzstan thanks China for free vaccine Kyrgyzstan 19 March 23:04
President Ilham Aliyev makes Facebook post on occasion of Novruz Holiday (PHOTO) Politics 19 March 22:42
Number of COVID-19 cases in Africa exceeds 4.07 million, reports WHO Other News 19 March 22:31
Instagram and WhatsApp are down Other News 19 March 21:58
UK records another 4,802 coronavirus cases, 101 deaths Europe 19 March 21:24
2M2021 passenger traffic, cargo turnover of Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport announced Turkey 19 March 21:02
Georgia reveals Producer Price Index for transportation, storage services Business 19 March 20:40
Azerbaijan shares video of destruction of Armenia's targets during Second Karabakh War Politics 19 March 20:19
Azerbaijan holds meeting of Commission on Int’l Humanitarian Aid Economy 19 March 20:09
Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry, BP hold videoconference meeting on further co-op Oil&Gas 19 March 19:24
Azerbaijan releases fresh COVID-19 statistics countrywide Society 19 March 19:17
Armenia's war crimes have no limits - French lagazetteaz.fr online newspaper Politics 19 March 18:28
New military unit of Azerbaijani State Border Service opens on border with Armenia (PHOTO) Politics 19 March 18:10
IFC working with National Bank of Georgia to promote sustainable finance in country Finance 19 March 18:07
Azerbaijani FM talks new regional co-op opportunities with OIC member states ambassadors (PHOTO) Politics 19 March 17:57
Georgia considers three scenarios for economic development amid COVID-19 pandemic Business 19 March 17:56
Lufthansa to carry out Frankfurt-Tbilisi regular flight Transport 19 March 17:52
Lending of legal entities, individuals in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan rebounds Finance 19 March 17:42
Uzbekistan’s 2M2021 foreign trade turnover down Uzbekistan 19 March 17:41
Passenger cars manufacturing surges in Kazakhstan Transport 19 March 17:37
FAO to oversee 2021 projects in close co-op with Kazakhstan's authorities Business 19 March 17:36
Export Price Index down in Georgia Business 19 March 17:29
Azerbaijan reveals 2M2021 volume of natural gas export to Italy Oil&Gas 19 March 17:28
No plans to resume activity of Baku metro - Assistant to Azerbaijani president Society 19 March 17:28
No country can prevent spread of British strain of COVID-19 - Azerbaijan's president aide Azerbaijan 19 March 17:22
FAO-supported agriculture dev't program to boost economic growth in Kazakhstan Business 19 March 17:18
Sweden reports 5,735 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths on Friday Europe 19 March 17:16
Number of COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered to Azerbaijan disclosed Society 19 March 17:15
Tightening of quarantine regime depends on increase in number of infections - President's aide Society 19 March 17:03
Khazar Consortium opens tender for purchase of batteries Tenders 19 March 17:00
Russia's 'Power Machines' supplies generators for HPPs in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 19 March 16:59
Kazakhstan increases manufacturing of precious metals on Feb. 2021 Business 19 March 16:56
Rise in COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan to inevitably lead to tightening of restrictions - President's aide Society 19 March 16:54
Weekend suspension of public transport in Azerbaijan to be extended for April-May 2021 Society 19 March 16:52
FAO unveils project portfolio in Kazakhstan before 2025 Business 19 March 16:51
Planemaker Embraer narrows losses in fourth quarter on higher plane deliveries Europe 19 March 16:50
Turkmenistan talks clients using country's online banking services Finance 19 March 16:38
Growth in oil prices maintains balance in Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market - CBA Finance 19 March 16:37
Georgia to help companies suffered during COVID-19 pandemic Business 19 March 16:35
Citi, J.P. Morgan hired to coordinate Islandsbanki IPO US 19 March 16:30
Oil exports from Azerbaijan to Ukraine in 2M2021 unveiled Oil&Gas 19 March 16:26
New thermal power plants to be commissioned in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region Oil&Gas 19 March 16:22
India, Bangladesh agree to expand co-operation on water resources Other News 19 March 16:18
India's economy projected to record stronger recovery in 2021: UNCTAD Other News 19 March 16:16
Azerbaijan gradually eliminating impact of aggregate demand and economic activity on inflation Finance 19 March 16:13
Public transport to be suspended in Azerbaijan during Novruz holiday Society 19 March 16:13
Copper ores and concentrates rank first in list of Georgian export Business 19 March 16:12
Amazon to make first Bollywood film Other News 19 March 16:12
Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas, Kazgeology join forces to increase country's mineral base Oil&Gas 19 March 16:11
Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime Society 19 March 16:10
Azerbaijan publishes 2M2021 oil export volume to Portugal Oil&Gas 19 March 16:09
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy spares for air compressors via tender Tenders 19 March 16:09
EBRD names total amount of investments in Turkmenistan Finance 19 March 16:09
Georgia sees increase in Domestic Producer Price Index for Industrial Products Business 19 March 16:08
Saudi Space Commission discusses fields of cooperation with its Indian counterpart Other News 19 March 16:01
Mapletree Logistics Trust to buy two warehouses in India's Maharashtra state Other News 19 March 16:00
Expected to work for a year, Chandrayaan-2 orbiter likely to last for seven Other News 19 March 15:58
Azerbaijan issues number of neutralized mines in liberated territories (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 19 March 15:56
Covid-19: India has supplied about 60 mn vaccine doses to other countries Other News 19 March 15:56
Russia's Dagestan looking for business partners in Iraq, Azerbaijan Business 19 March 15:54
EU executive takes Britain to court over Gibraltar tax exemption Europe 19 March 15:47
Georgian domestic exports down Business 19 March 15:46
External merchandise trade down in Georgia Business 19 March 15:41
Newest Azerbaijani startup project to help to reveal many types of plant diseases ICT 19 March 15:41
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan revealed Finance 19 March 15:41
Poland's total number of COVID-19 cases surpasses 2 million Europe 19 March 15:29
Uzbekistan reveals share of small businesses in services provided in 2020 Business 19 March 15:21
UNEC is among the best universities in the world in ranking by subject Society 19 March 15:20
First boiler unit put into operation at ‘Uzbekistan GTL’ plant Oil&Gas 19 March 15:20
Uzbekistan shares data on investments by domestic enterprises Uzbekistan 19 March 15:20
Uzbekistan sees loss in revenues as tax on foreign car imports abolished Uzbekistan 19 March 15:20
Azerbaijan raises electricity exports in 2M2021 Oil&Gas 19 March 15:19
Producer Price Index for Industrial Products in Georgia up Business 19 March 15:18
Kazakhstan increases imports of Romania-made goods Business 19 March 14:58
Azerbaijan's Central Bank predicts recovery of external, internal demand to continue Finance 19 March 14:58
Turkmen company exports batch of formwork sheets to Turkey Business 19 March 14:58
Azerbaijani farmers begin using Turkey's agricultural experience in liberated lands Economy 19 March 14:53
Azerbaijan reveals 2M2021 data on electricity production through TPPs Oil&Gas 19 March 14:52
ONE OF THE BEST SCHOOLS OF FRANCE – BURGUNDY SCHOOL OF BUSINESS (PHOTO) Other News 19 March 14:52
Azerbaijan's Economy Minister names strategic goals of Entrepreneurship Dev't Fund for 2021-2023 Business 19 March 14:51
Azerbaijan confirms 879 more COVID-19 cases, 334 recoveries Society 19 March 14:50
Turkmenistan, EBRD explore areas, opportunities for potential co-op Finance 19 March 14:45
TAP transports first 1 bcm of natural gas to Europe Oil&Gas 19 March 14:40
Lockdown extension looms in Germany as COVID case numbers rise Europe 19 March 14:33
Nar presents Novruz gifts to martyrs’ families and war veterans together with ‘YASHAT’ Foundation Society 19 March 14:31
German coronavirus cases rising exponentially Europe 19 March 14:28
Central Bank talks restoring growth of credit investments in Azerbaijan's economy Finance 19 March 14:23
Azerbaijani president’s trips to Azerbaijani territories cannot be subject of Armenia's MFA's comments Politics 19 March 14:15
IAI reports record revenue in 2020, profit jumps 48% Israel 19 March 14:09
İran may strongly enter world oil market - IEA Business 19 March 14:09
Turkey discloses 2M2021 volume of cargo shipment via local ports Turkey 19 March 13:40
Data on exports from Russia's Yaroslavl region to Azerbaijan in 2020 revealed Business 19 March 13:38
Rice cluster in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region eyes increasing exports Uzbekistan 19 March 13:23
Uzbekneftegaz selling industrial waste of Shurtan gas chemical complex Oil&Gas 19 March 13:20
All news