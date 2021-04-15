Culprit of what happened to Armenia is precisely Armenian leadership - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 15

Trend:

The culprit of what happened to Armenia is precisely the Armenian leadership, which had been leading the country to the abyss for 20 years, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said making a press statement with President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Trend reports.

“The former rulers of Armenia are the main culprits of this humiliating and complete defeat of the Armenian army with which the second Karabakh war ended. We want to turn the page, are focused on strengthening confidence-building measures, transport and logistical projects, which are being discussed today both within the framework of the Azerbaijan-Armenia-Russia trilateral working group at the level of deputy prime ministers and within the framework of our consultations with neighboring countries – Turkey and Iran. Thus, the Zangazur corridor is becoming a reality. We look forward to multilateral cooperation,” the head of state said.