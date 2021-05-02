Azerbaijani MFA extends congratulations to rector of ADA University (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2

Trend:

Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended congratulations to Rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashayev on the occasion of his birthday, Trend reports citing the MFA.

“Today, Rector of ADA University, Ambassador, Professor Hafiz Pashayev celebrates his 80th Birthday! We cordially congratulate Hafiz muallim who has irreplaceable place in science, diplomacy, education of Azerbaijan and convey our best wishes to him!” the ministry said.