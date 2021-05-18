UAVs conducting reconnaissance during Azerbaijan's military exercises (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18

Trend:

Exercises of Azerbaijani Army continue with involvement of military aviation and UAVs , Trend reports on May 18 referring to the Defense Ministry’s press service.

As part of the maneuvers, UAV crews carry out aerial reconnaissance at various altitudes, solve problems of detecting the positions of a simulated enemy, including targets deep in its defense and transmitting the relevant data to command posts.

Azerbaijani Army has begun exercises involving troops from May 16. They are being held in accordance with the plan approved by Azerbaijan’s President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev.

Up to 15,000 military personnel, 300 tanks and other armored vehicles, 400 missile and artillery installations of various calibers, multiple launch rocket systems, mortars and anti-tank weapons, up to 50 units of military aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes are being used for the exercises held under the leadership of the Minister of Defense.

The focus will be made on command and control, combat readiness and regrouping of troops, taking into account the combat experience accumulated in the Second Karabakh war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020), including improving combat coordination and interaction between combined arms formations, missile and artillery troops, aviation and special forces.

During the exercises, which will last until May 20, the troops will carry out tasks to prevent provocations of illegal armed groups and conduct counter-operations to neutralize terrorists.