Azerbaijani FM's letter on tragedy in village of Kalbajar district circulated as UN document

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

Trend:

Letter of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the preliminary results of the criminal case currently being conducted by the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office on the targeted murder of the Azerbaijani civilian population by the Armenian Armed Forces in Bashlybel village of Kalbajar district as a result of the occupation policy of Armenia in April 1993, has been circulated as a document of the UN General Assembly and the Security Council, Trend reports on May 21 with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

In his letter, the minister gave the information about the post-conflict period received by the Azerbaijani appropriate structures about the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Armenian Armed Forces as a result of the aggressive policy carried out by Armenia for about 30 years in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the occupation.

In this context, the UN secretary general was informed that according to the investigation, the Armenian Armed Forces demonstrated particular cruelty and mercilessness towards the civilian population of Bashlybel village of Kalbajar district.

“The villagers were brutally killed while those taken prisoner were tortured, the village was completely destroyed...” the letter said.

“The Armenian Armed Forces attacked the village, looted and burned the houses of the villagers on April 3, 1993,” the letter said. “Some 62 people who could not leave the village were forced to hide in the highest point, three kilometers from it - in the caves of the mountains...”

“Besides the committed atrocities, having learned about the unarmed villagers who were hiding, the Armenian Armed Forces killed 12 helpless people, including one child and one teenager on April 18, 1993,” the letter said.