From 2003 to 2020 I held meetings with IDPs, telling them we will return to our lands - Azerbaijani president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31
Trend:
Over 17 years – from 2003 to 2020 – I held many meetings with the then internally displaced persons and each time I told them that we would return to these [previously occupied] lands, that they would return to these lands, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, addressing the meeting with members of Aghdam general public, Trend reports.
“But I saw in recent years that hope in their eyes was fading. I saw it, and it was natural because about 30 years have passed. However, I was always confident that this would happen. I simply couldn't say that. I couldn't say when and how it would happen. But I knew what was going to happen,” the head of state said.
