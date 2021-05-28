Azerbaijani president takes part in laying foundation for restoration of Aghdam city
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28
Trend:
The general plan of Aghdam city was presented to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on May 28.
First, the president met with representatives of the public in Aghdam.
President Aliyev addressed the meeting.
Then the president took part in laying the foundation of the restored city and planted a tree.
